When Miles Guo First Came To This Country, He Said The CCP Has A Precise Scheme To Take Down America Called The ‘3F Plan’ — Foment Weakness, Foment Chaos, And Foment Destruction

“Dominic Ng’s Story Is Just The Tip Of The Iceberg. There Are So Many People Who Are Doing Exactly The Same Thing, And This Is What Mr. Miles Guo Has Been Warning The U.S. About. When He First Came To This Country, He Said The CCP Has A Precise Scheme To Take Down America Called The ‘3F Plan’ — Foment Weakness, Foment Chaos, And Foment Destruction. Now, It’s Playing Out Right Before Our Eyes.”







@stinchfield1776 with @Nicole7749 talking about the extent of CCP infiltration of the U.S.





