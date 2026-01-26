BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Fox News even questions what’s going on with ICE in Minnesota - Todd Blanche, Deputy AG
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
34 views • 1 day ago

You know things have gotten a little out of hand when even Fox News starts questioning what’s going on with ICE in Minnesota.

Adding:

BREAKING! Drop Site (https://www.dropsitenews.com/p/leaked-board-of-peace-resolution-gaza-trump-us) has obtained a leaked draft resolution outlining a U.S.-led plan to govern Gaza under a newly created “Board of Peace” chaired by Donald Trump.

According to the document, dated Jan 22, 2026, the Board would assume full legislative, executive, and judicial control over Gaza, including emergency powers. The stated goal is to turn Gaza into a “deradicalized, demilitarized, terror-free zone.”

The plan centralizes authority around Trump, who would oversee an executive board empowered to rewrite Gaza’s civil and criminal laws. The board includes U.S. officials and Western figures such as Marco Rubio, Jared Kushner, Tony Blair, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and others. No Palestinians are included at the top level, while Benjamin Netanyahu is granted a role despite facing an ICC arrest warrant.

Palestinian participation would be limited to a tightly controlled, unelected technocratic committee operating under a foreign-appointed High Representative. Access to governance, aid, and reconstruction would be conditional on compliance with the Board’s political and security criteria, determined case by case.

The draft also proposes humanitarian zones, restricted civilian corridors, and an international stabilization force under U.S. command. The entire framework would take effect immediately upon Trump’s signature.

Drop Site reports the document aligns with ongoing U.S.-Israeli discussions and reflects a push to bypass UN oversight in favor of a U.S.-dominated governing structure for Gaza.

Recent News
U.S. President Donald Trump says secret &#8220;discombobulator&#8221; disabled Venezuelan defenses during Maduro raid

U.S. President Donald Trump says secret “discombobulator” disabled Venezuelan defenses during Maduro raid

Laura Harris
Russia, Ukraine and U.S. hold first trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi amid stalemate over Donbas

Russia, Ukraine and U.S. hold first trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi amid stalemate over Donbas

Kevin Hughes
DHS proposes stricter public charge rules to reduce welfare reliance among immigrants

DHS proposes stricter public charge rules to reduce welfare reliance among immigrants

Belle Carter
The Perfect Storm: Dollar Collapse, Silver Shock, and Trump&#8217;s Final Gamble with Iran

The Perfect Storm: Dollar Collapse, Silver Shock, and Trump’s Final Gamble with Iran

Mike Adams
From Flames to Freedom: A warrior mom&#8217;s battle against toxins, vaccines and the medical-industrial complex

From Flames to Freedom: A warrior mom’s battle against toxins, vaccines and the medical-industrial complex

Belle Carter
Billionaire donors Adelson and Saban dodge questions on political influence at Israeli-American Council summit

Billionaire donors Adelson and Saban dodge questions on political influence at Israeli-American Council summit

Belle Carter
