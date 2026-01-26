Fox News even questions what’s going on with ICE in Minnesota - Todd Blanche, Deputy AG

You know things have gotten a little out of hand when even Fox News starts questioning what’s going on with ICE in Minnesota.

BREAKING! Drop Site (https://www.dropsitenews.com/p/leaked-board-of-peace-resolution-gaza-trump-us) has obtained a leaked draft resolution outlining a U.S.-led plan to govern Gaza under a newly created “Board of Peace” chaired by Donald Trump.

According to the document, dated Jan 22, 2026, the Board would assume full legislative, executive, and judicial control over Gaza, including emergency powers. The stated goal is to turn Gaza into a “deradicalized, demilitarized, terror-free zone.”

The plan centralizes authority around Trump, who would oversee an executive board empowered to rewrite Gaza’s civil and criminal laws. The board includes U.S. officials and Western figures such as Marco Rubio, Jared Kushner, Tony Blair, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and others. No Palestinians are included at the top level, while Benjamin Netanyahu is granted a role despite facing an ICC arrest warrant.

Palestinian participation would be limited to a tightly controlled, unelected technocratic committee operating under a foreign-appointed High Representative. Access to governance, aid, and reconstruction would be conditional on compliance with the Board’s political and security criteria, determined case by case.

The draft also proposes humanitarian zones, restricted civilian corridors, and an international stabilization force under U.S. command. The entire framework would take effect immediately upon Trump’s signature.

Drop Site reports the document aligns with ongoing U.S.-Israeli discussions and reflects a push to bypass UN oversight in favor of a U.S.-dominated governing structure for Gaza.