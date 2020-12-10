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JBF en Hopital Psy à Uzès contre son grès !
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15 views • December 10, 2020
10 déc. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lAW358AxiKk
Vivre sur le Fil : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYIVNB7TGiwWa-Zs3wJQbqg
Coordonnées de l'Hôpital Psychiatrique où est retenu Jean Bernard F
Centre hospitalier Le Mas Careiron ( Uzes )
BP 56
30701 UZES Cedex
Standard 04 66 62 69 00 puis demander le secteur fermé NASH.
[email protected]
Appel ce soir, j'ai eu le secrétariat général ( très aimable ) mais n'ayant pas de dossier ouvert, n'a pas pu me le passer ( reconnaît que c'est très rare... ) Je lui ai demandé de transmettre à la direction le fait que nous savions que Mr JBF était retenu contre son gré.
Vivre sur le Fil : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYIVNB7TGiwWa-Zs3wJQbqg
Coordonnées de l'Hôpital Psychiatrique où est retenu Jean Bernard F
Centre hospitalier Le Mas Careiron ( Uzes )
BP 56
30701 UZES Cedex
Standard 04 66 62 69 00 puis demander le secteur fermé NASH.
[email protected]
Appel ce soir, j'ai eu le secrétariat général ( très aimable ) mais n'ayant pas de dossier ouvert, n'a pas pu me le passer ( reconnaît que c'est très rare... ) Je lui ai demandé de transmettre à la direction le fait que nous savions que Mr JBF était retenu contre son gré.
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