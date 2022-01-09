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I Don't Like Where This Is Going... It will Never Stop... [08.01.2022]
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10 views • January 09, 2022
The German Government reaaaaally hasn't learned the lesson, huh?
112,425 views Jan 8, 2022
Memology 101
464K subscribers
https://youtu.be/OmIohC6mr5c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
112,425 views Jan 8, 2022
Memology 101
464K subscribers
https://youtu.be/OmIohC6mr5c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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