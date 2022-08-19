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https://rumble.com/v1gjjmn-no-more-wef-puppets-in-number-10.html
Godfrey Bloom sums up the UK's problems starting with the need for a Dover Patrol, tax must be cut. Why are we sending so much money to charity's squandering money abroad.
There need to be transparency from parliament about the WEF. NO WEF IN THE INCOMING ADMINISTRATION. The NHS has FAILED need to be put right. Brexit should mean what it says we must untie the UK from the European Court of Human rights. We are absorbing too many young men of fighting age with no where for tham to go.
Climate BS, a real treat.
Original Source
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JeHHMc_QBlw
Alt Channels: https://brandnewtube.com/@GodfreyBloo... https://odysee.com/@GodfreyBloom:6
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WEF, PUPPETS, Global Warming BS