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Kit Klarenberg: Information War Kicks into High Gear...Pandora, Bellingcat, & Facebook
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71 views • October 09, 2021
Kit Klarenberg discusses the latest ICIJ "Pandora Papers" leak and how they are part of the larger information war between the great powers. The ICIJ is funded by the usual suspects (e.g. Ford Foundation, Open Society) and its leaks primarily target the enemies of Washington and Brussels, rarely if ever revealing dirt on American or Western European officials. Revealingly, back in June of 2021 right before the leaks, the White House held a press conference saying it would place the anti-corruption fight at the center of its foreign policy. Kit also talks about why Russia and China don't really play the same game of leaking info on the West and we cover the designation of Bellingcat, BBC and Radio Liberty journalists as "foreign agents" by Moscow. Finally, we look into the Facebook whistleblower story and why it's likely a false flag operation designed to give Big Tech and Washington greater control over the internet.
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Show Notes
How much do we REALLY know about the background of Facebook ‘whistleblower’ Frances Haugen? https://www.rt.com/op-ed/536872-background-facebook-whistleblower-haugen
Could the CIA be behind the leak of the Pandora Papers, given their curious lack of focus on US nationals? https://www.rt.com/op-ed/536539-cia-leak-pandora-papers
Published without fanfare, the proposals that show vaccine passports ARE on the way in the UK https://www.rt.com/op-ed/536255-vaccine-passports-on-way-uk
Why Putin’s Money Eludes Offshore Investigators https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-10-05/pandora-papers-revelations-on-russia-and-putin-come-up-short?sref=3HD2Fyvy
Who Cares About the Pandora Papers? https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/10/06/who-cares-about-the-pandora-papers-a75227
Websites
Twitter https://twitter.com/KitKlarenberg
The Grayzone https://thegrayzone.com/author/kit-klarenberg
The Cradle https://thecradle.co/Profile/30
About Kit Klarenberg
Kit Klarenberg is an investigative journalist exploring the role of intelligence services in shaping politics and perceptions.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
How much do we REALLY know about the background of Facebook ‘whistleblower’ Frances Haugen? https://www.rt.com/op-ed/536872-background-facebook-whistleblower-haugen
Could the CIA be behind the leak of the Pandora Papers, given their curious lack of focus on US nationals? https://www.rt.com/op-ed/536539-cia-leak-pandora-papers
Published without fanfare, the proposals that show vaccine passports ARE on the way in the UK https://www.rt.com/op-ed/536255-vaccine-passports-on-way-uk
Why Putin’s Money Eludes Offshore Investigators https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-10-05/pandora-papers-revelations-on-russia-and-putin-come-up-short?sref=3HD2Fyvy
Who Cares About the Pandora Papers? https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/10/06/who-cares-about-the-pandora-papers-a75227
Websites
Twitter https://twitter.com/KitKlarenberg
The Grayzone https://thegrayzone.com/author/kit-klarenberg
The Cradle https://thecradle.co/Profile/30
About Kit Klarenberg
Kit Klarenberg is an investigative journalist exploring the role of intelligence services in shaping politics and perceptions.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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