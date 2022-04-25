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FIRST CRIMINAL CASE FOR POISONING WITH “ANTI COVID VACCINES” - Complainant L. Diblasi presentation and update
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143 views • April 25, 2022
Success. Case to proceed in Federal Court. Appeal for case to remain in provincial forum.
Lorena Diblasi, one of the complainants, provides a brief introduction and update of this case filed against the government in criminal court in Neuquen province, Argentina.
The complaint was filed for poisoning of the population (supplying and applying in irregular and inappropriate fashion “anti COVID” injections that are detrimental to health), breach of public duty/malfeasance in office and illegal practice of medicine.
Worldwide, this is the first criminal complaint to reach an extraordinary judicial instance, reaching the federal court for prosecution. An appeal for the case to remain in provincial jurisdiction has been filed. A public hearing is scheduled for May 26, 2022.
Complainants: Natalia Martín (forensic investigator for the provincial police) and Lorena Diblasi (Biotechnician, CPA at CONICET)
Attorneys for the complainants: Yanina Borestky and Gabriel Henríquez (works for the Federal Police)
Prosecutor: Valeria Panozzo
Judge: Lucas Yancarelli
Lorena Diblasi, one of the complainants, provides a brief introduction and update of this case filed against the government in criminal court in Neuquen province, Argentina.
The complaint was filed for poisoning of the population (supplying and applying in irregular and inappropriate fashion “anti COVID” injections that are detrimental to health), breach of public duty/malfeasance in office and illegal practice of medicine.
Worldwide, this is the first criminal complaint to reach an extraordinary judicial instance, reaching the federal court for prosecution. An appeal for the case to remain in provincial jurisdiction has been filed. A public hearing is scheduled for May 26, 2022.
Complainants: Natalia Martín (forensic investigator for the provincial police) and Lorena Diblasi (Biotechnician, CPA at CONICET)
Attorneys for the complainants: Yanina Borestky and Gabriel Henríquez (works for the Federal Police)
Prosecutor: Valeria Panozzo
Judge: Lucas Yancarelli
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