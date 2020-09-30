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Why fight to lead a country you hate?
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11 views • September 30, 2020
Why lead a country you hate? Why try so damn hard to fight for leadership of a system of governance you despise? The answer is simple because you said it yourself, to Fundamentally Change it! To Fundamentally Transform it! To turn it into something else, because you hate what it is now! Why oh why won't we take them at their word?
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