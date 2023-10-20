Alex Krainer - "War: Oligarchy's Great Silencer"





Quantum Nurse https://www.quantumnurseeternalhealth.com/ presents

Freedom International Livestream

On October 19, 2023, Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest:

Alex Krainer

Topic- War: Oligarchy's Great Silencer

www.alexkrainer.substack.com





Bio:

Alex Krainer is a market analyst, researcher, futures trader, investor, author and former hedge fund manager based in Monaco. He was born and raised in the socialist regime of former Yugoslavia, under one-party communist rule. At 17 he joined a student exchange program in the United States where he also took up his university studies. From there his path led to Switzerland on a scholarship where he completed a degree in Business and Economics and advanced to a masters program. From Switzerland he moved to Venezuela where he lived for a year and experienced his first banking crisis in 1994. Nine of Venezuela’s 16 largest banks failed and brought the country’s economy to a grinding halt. That year he returned to his native Croatia and joined the military where he served through 1995 during the last phases of Croatia’s war of independence. In 1996, upon discharge from the military, he took employment at an oil trading company in Monaco. In 1998 he became the head of risk and in 2000 the company's CEO. He had originated the firm’s research and development program in market analysis and application of neural networks and artificial intelligence in trading financial and commodities markets. By 2007 he launched his own investment management company and was among the small minority of managers who generated positive investment returns (+27% net of fees) during the 2008 financial crisis. Over the following six years, his hedge fund outperformed the Dow Jones Credit Suisse index of Blue Chip managed futures funds.





BOOKS & LINKS:

“ Mastering Uncertainty in Commodities Trading" (2016) was rated #1 book on commodities for investors and traders by FinancialExpert.co.uk - free download

Day-job web page: ISystem-TF.com

Blog: TheNakedHedgie.com

Substack: Alex Krainer's Trend Compass

YouTube channel: MARKETS, TRENDS & PROFITS

ZeroHedge articles: https://www.zerohedge.com/contributors/44505

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/alex-sasha-krainer-0b74ab1a







Immense Gratitude!

TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854







WELLNESS LINKS

(Note: I AM my own podcast sponsor. Your purchase from any of these links will help support the podcast. But of course, your health and wellness is foremost so I only recommend the best.)

1. Optimal Health and Wellness with Grace Virtual Dispensary Link (Designs for Health)



2https://www.designsforhealth.com/u/optimalhealthwellness

2. Quantum Nurse Eternal Health (Face Skin Care, Protein Powder and Elderberry)

https://www.quantumnurseeternalhealth.com/





https://cellcore.com/pages/register-customer

(Patient Direct Code BXqbah4A)





4. Water Wellness – (Quinton Marine Minerals)

http://shrsl.com/1vfsx-2ffl-12yt4





5. Premier Research Labs – ( Energy Tested Nutraceuticals)

https://prlabs.com/customer/account/create/code/59n84f/





Grace Asagra, RN MA

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

https://www.quantumnurse.life/





Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Base-12 Source Code DNA Activations -

https://www.youtube.com/channel4vncZtvi2VJ0fHoiArJOA/UC-





Roy Coughlan

Podcast: AWAKENING

www.awakeningpodcast.org

TIP/DONATE LINK for Roy Coughlan @ Awakening Podcast

www.awakeningpodcast.org/support