Trump Threatens Oman: Strait of Hormuz Fees Spark Crisis

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- Trump threatened military action against Oman over cooperation with Iran on Strait transit fees proposal.
- Dispute centers on Hormuz tolls; Iran seeks charges, Oman essential for implementation and enforcement efforts.
- Oman, longtime US partner and mediator, criticized war policies, angering administration officials and weakening relations.
- Legal questions involve international strait rules, potential service fees, and sovereignty concerns affecting maritime governance.
- Strait handles major oil flows; tensions threaten markets, diplomacy, and regional stability amid ongoing negotiations.
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