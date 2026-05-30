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Trump Threatens Oman: Strait of Hormuz Fees Spark Crisis
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- Trump threatened military action against Oman over cooperation with Iran on Strait transit fees proposal.

- Dispute centers on Hormuz tolls; Iran seeks charges, Oman essential for implementation and enforcement efforts.

- Oman, longtime US partner and mediator, criticized war policies, angering administration officials and weakening relations.

- Legal questions involve international strait rules, potential service fees, and sovereignty concerns affecting maritime governance.

- Strait handles major oil flows; tensions threaten markets, diplomacy, and regional stability amid ongoing negotiations.


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