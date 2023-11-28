Part 1- GRAND JURY PETITION UPDATE! DECEMBER 5TH, 2023 FINALLY IN COURT FOR ORAL ARGUMENTS

Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/ http://graceasagra.bio.link/presents
Freedom International Livestream
TUESDAY, NOV 28, 2023 @ 12:00 PM EST
5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
https://www.beyondthecon.com/
GUESTS:
ALBERT BENAVIDES --- Twenty-five-year Medical Billing Revenue Cycle Management Expert, former HMO Claims Auditor and medical billing company owner. https://www.vaersaware.com/
Area of Expertise: VAERS Analysis
DR. HENRY EALY– Founder and Executive Community Director for Energetic Health Institute https://www.energetichealthinstitute.org/
Area of Expertise:
Asymptomatic Transmission, Natural Treatments, Criminal Dataa Fraud and Willful Misconduct
PAUL NALLY --- Former, MSgt., Ga. Air National Guard, Police Chief, City of White, Georgia, Involved with Grand Jury access for the last 23 years.
Area of Expertise: Grand Jury Education
www.joncus.net.
SENATOR DENNIS LINTHICUM ---
Oregon State Senator - District 28 - Advocate for individual freedom
Area of Expertise: What’s Going On In Government & How the DOJ Has Obstructed Justice
WHAT IT’S ALL ABOUT!
This case can best be described as a We The People Grand Jury Initiative to establish once and for all that Grand Juries belong to We The People and do have the power to hold criminal acts by elected and appointed officials to account both peacefully and legally.
Since March 12, 2020, the members of this team have compiled over 1,000 pages of evidence
demonstrating that named appointed officials have committed alleged acts of criminal data fraud and willful misconduct in respect to their violation of the Information Quality Act, Paperwork Reduction Act, and Administrative Procedures Act.
Don't let the names of those acts diminish their importance to the American People. The
Administrative Procedure Act ensures that all government agencies follow the same laws,
making them beholden to We The People. The Paperwork Reduction Act ensures that all
agencies have oversight and that We The People are afforded the opportunity for public
comment before any changes are made to how data is collected, analyzed and published. The
Information Quality Act ensures that the data that is published is of the highest accuracy and
comes directly from government sources, not from Microsoft projections or outside non-profit
organizations as happened during the COVID crisis.
In 2020, we allege and substantiate our allegations that each of these laws was violated by the named persons heading up the agencies that published fraudulent data relative to COVID cases counts, hospital counts, and death counts. This fraudulent data was used to perpetuate the misappropriation of over $3.5 Trillion in US taxpayer funds between March 2020 and March 2022.
WELLNESS RESOURCES
2https://www.designsforhealth.com/u/optimalhealthwellness
https://www.quantumnurseeternalhealth.com/
https://cellcore.com/pages/register-customer (Patient Direct Code BXqbah4A)
http://shrsl.com/1vfsx-2ffl-12yt4
https://prlabs.com/customer/account/create/code/59n84f/
· BRIGHTEON STORE – Health and Wellness Survival Resources
https://bit.ly/3K5z7G0
TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast
https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU
Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854
Interview Hosts:
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss
http://graceasagra.bio.link/
https://www.quantumnurse.life/
Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.