Spiritual entities caught on security cameras.

There is a reality that is all around us, a dimension where demonic entities exist that can pierce the veil of our dimension, enter and masquerade as human beings to deceive mankind. These are not ghosts of people, there no ghosts of humans. That veil is getting thinner the closer to the end we get. Rebuke in Jesus name, ask questions later if faced with this. Repent, brothers and sisters, ask God, to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is LORD and God, and that he was crucified and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.