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Science: Whites have become DUMBER in the last 100 years
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20 views • February 05, 2020
I cite a scientific study which shows that whites have become dumber over the last century. But it seems this study isn't the only scientific one showing that people are becoming dumber. The rate of dumbing down is measurable per decade. People are truly becoming more stupid and its scientifically measurable! See the above chart from the Mail in the UK Here are some of the relevant links: https://www.upi.com/Health_News/2013/05/23/Last-century-Western-nations-lost-an-average-14-IQ-points/77081369362633/ https://www.pri.org/stories/2013-05-25/western-iqs-drop-14-points-last-century-study-says Even the Mail in the UK is saying people are becoming dumber (but beware of the arguments by the (((Liberals))) where they try to deflect us away from the facts: Click here to read the Mail article
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