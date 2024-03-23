Create New Account
The Border Invasion Plot
Son of the Republic
Published 21 hours ago

A viral video explains [Bidan]’s 8-point invasion plot in stunning fashion in under 2 minutes.


WATCH: The Democrat Open Borders Plan To Entrench Single-Party Rule

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1770030227390914624

https://twitter.com/WesternLensman/status/1769883941878571505


The full episode is linked below.


Redacted News | Insane! Putin Warns Of WW3 If NATO & U.S. Don’t Stop Right Now (19 March 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4k8oh9-insane-putin-warns-of-ww3-if-nato-and-u.s.-dont-stop-right-now-redacted-wit.html

treasonborder crisisborder securitysouthern borderglobalismmass migrationmigration crisismigrant crisiselon muskinfiltrationbroken bordersubversionopen bordermob rulemigrant invasionborder invasioncolonizationunipartygreat replacementclayton morrisnatali morrisreplacement theoryone-party rulewestern lensmansingle-party rule

