Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rep Thomas Massive TAKES IT to Condescending Bish CNN Host
channel image
GalacticStorm
2184 Subscribers
Shop now
150 views
Published Yesterday

Rep Thomas Massive TAKES IT to Condescending Bish CNN Host


Massie: "that's the name of the resolution. Congratulations, you’re able to read the name of the resolution..."


Kate Bolduan: "...I don’t think you’re trying to question my intelligence, are you?"


Massie: "No, I'm just saying you don’t have time to prepare for this like I did."

Keywords
war roomsteve bannonspeaker johnson

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket