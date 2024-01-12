Rep Thomas Massive TAKES IT to Condescending Bish CNN Host
Massie: "that's the name of the resolution. Congratulations, you’re able to read the name of the resolution..."
Kate Bolduan: "...I don’t think you’re trying to question my intelligence, are you?"
Massie: "No, I'm just saying you don’t have time to prepare for this like I did."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.