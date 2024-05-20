The WEF are now boasting about ‘Carbon Removal Plants,’ designed to remove CO² from the Atmosphere.
There's currently 19 operational, but they want to increase that to 130! ⚠️
Zero CO² = Zero Plant Life
Zero Plant Life = Zero Lifeforms
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.