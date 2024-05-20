Create New Account
Published 16 hours ago

The WEF are now boasting about ‘Carbon Removal Plants,’ designed to remove CO² from the Atmosphere.

There's currently 19 operational, but they want to increase that to 130! ⚠️

Zero CO² = Zero Plant Life

Zero Plant Life = Zero Lifeforms

