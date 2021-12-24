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The Occult & Secret Societies within The 3rd Reich - Was Jesus a Christian..?
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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The Occult & Secret Societies within The 3rd Reich - Was Jesus a Christian?

Gary Wayne Author of 'The Genesis 6 Conspiracy' and Host Dan Bidondi break down the untold truth of Adolf Hitler, the 3rd Reich and their hellish quest for world dominance through the occult and secret societies. Debunking any myth that Hitler was a Christian.

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