President Trump Is Trying To End A Currency War, Not Start One
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

What he’s doing is brilliant.

He is trying to get back to currency stability i.e. peace.


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3578: C-Suite Brief; Billions Sent To Supercharge Immigration (1 May 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4sogtk-episode-3578-c-suite-brief-billions-sent-to-supercharge-immigration.html

Keywords
fiat currencydonald trumpjoe bidengoldsteve bannoninflationjames bakerronald reaganpetrodollarrobert lighthizerreal moneyjim rickardsgold standardcurrency warsound moneycurrency devaluationsprprecious metalstrategic petroleum reservededollarizationexchange ratecurrency stabilitycurrency peace

