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Forward-Thinking Pharmacist Develops Innovative Formula to Help Detox from Spike Proteins
• Nattokinase – can degrade and decompose spike protein and prevent blood clots.
• Irish Sea Moss – helps rebuild damaged tissue
• Selenium – anti-inflammatory
Dr. VanDeWater's Spike Recovery Formula: https://tinyurl.com/Spike-Detox
For those who are injured, The Wellness Company recommends the Adverse Reaction Recovery Package: https://tinyurl.com/Vax-Injury-Recovery