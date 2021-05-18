If You Took the Jab-A-Roo, This Is Your Future!!!

Www.NoJabforme.info



In WW2 mass fear and silence caused mass death.We cried never again ,but 70 yrs. later here we r. This time no Fema camps are needed except to filter out those who didnt die from any of the other depopulation agendas like starvation thru geoengineering in the name of climate change, they caused food and gas shortages and blamed it on an outside threat. and purposeful poisoning and rationing of water.They are now even liquifying the dead and feeding it to our crops and putting it in our sewage systems.They cover themselves with anti terrorism laws from a people who just wanna work and benifit from it,have families,go to church and be proud of their country free from racism and hate with closed borders where we accept immigrants on a case by case basis screened and registered like we have in the past.we just want the the rule of law to apply fairly to govt who is supposed to work for us as well as the average citizen..They even vaxd israel and gave them passports first which shows you Satan is truly behind it all.



MIT admits antimask,vax,lockdown activists understand and seek out more scientific understanding than liberal opponents.Faucci accused of homicide 30 yrs ago with HIV drug.As of 5/17/21 60% of USA took the covid i.q test and failed. Vaccines are required by law to give informed consent,have ingredients on the label which were intentionally blank.Osha has discovered SM-102 as the most likely ingredient causing many adverse reactions that the VAERS virus reporting system has covered up.You will suffer damage to your central nervous system,kidneys liver,and respiratory system from a billion robot army that was able to fit thru a needle. You will experience forms of mad cow disease like your brain is in a blender. 5G technology will directly target you and cause you .pain,confusion and painful death.



Nuremburg trials for crimes against humanity by thousands of Doctors,healthcare workers and lawyers are commencing.



If asked if ur vaxxed just say yes, and it's your business hippa laws protect you. If job requires it have em put in paper that you will hold them to the nuremburg code and workers compensation laws for any harm or adverse reactions.



We despise all forms of communism,tyranny whatever way it shows its ugly face. We will not let the blood of 270 yrs. Of bankers profiting war defending this great nation go to nothing.We will use the devils devices against them for we fight a spiritual war with spiritual weapons and armor.



Greater is he that is in us,than he that is in the world. Oh Lucifer how u have fallen, this is the one that was sent down and weaken the nations... give me a break, what a joke...Jesus merely breathes on you and your done while your demons tremble.



WonT u turn from your sins and make yourself right with God today?pray for Gods will be done,thy kingdom come,may it be on earth as it is in heaven