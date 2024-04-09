White Man: FIght or Die!
Published Yesterday
- This current seasons of elections and campaigning is a necessary component of the transformation of our identity from "We are All Americans" to "We are a White and Christian nation" that refuses to be ashamed of our existence.
- If Trump wins, the future will look very much like the insurgency waged by the Harkonens after the Atreides took over the Planet Dune (Arrakis).
- The Jews have for over two thousand years been the enemies of God people, God's prophets, and God's race. They remain as antichrist as always -- we must recognize this.
Fritz Berggren, PHD
www.bloodandfaith.com
