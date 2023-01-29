Drone Selfies with the Civil Air Patrol

I was honored to be a guest speaker at the Apollo Composite Civil Air Patrol Unit.
The youth handled 5 different drones, asked tons of questions, learned FAA regulations for becoming a pilot and had drone selfies and a dancing robot dog.
These will be our newest pilots and it was great to teach them about drones.
