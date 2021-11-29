7 Steps To Overcome Challenges - Ep 32 Sailing With Thankfulness

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Learn how to let go of the things that hold you back and live a life powered by faith. Stephen shares his experience in 3 key areas of his faith journey that have set him free and literally saved his life. *** Read on for Your Next Step towards Your Own Dream Adventure...
Then, stay till the end to learn 7 practical steps that could help you on your own journey. Stephen's message was recorded for Life Church in Newcastle, Australia.
=== Your Own Dream Adventure ===
Take your next step towards you own dream adventure and join with us making a difference in the world...
Join our virtual crew community of like minded Kingdom builders at https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com
=== Follow Us For The Latest Adventures ===
Follow our latest adventures and sailing adventure episodes: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/follow-our-boat
=== Books ===
Sailing Around The World mini book: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/sailing-around-the-world-mini-book
=== Thanks To ===
Music: https://www.bensound.com