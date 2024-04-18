SN1413: Cultural Revolution, Assaulting Epigenetics & Newcomer Factions⚠️

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v4q4a48-sn1413-cultural-revolution-assaulting-epigenetics-and-newcomer-factions.html]





[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/04/19/sn1413-cultural-revolution-assaulting-epigenetics-newcomer-factions/]





These past few episodes have featured deep dives into the psyche and sociology of modern Americans, and whether we can really comprehend all the changes that are taking place. A topic that seems to be a main theme throughout this season in hyper-novelty and our fixation with it. Indeed, everything we once knew is being attacked, from every angle.





Speaking of multipolar attacks, we’re delving into more data regarding the damage of the COVID vaccine. Personality disorders aside, we’re continuing to collect information about the jab causing cancer. A worthwhile note for this transmission is the confirmation of “nanobots” within the vaccines, and the role they play in altering the human body for Transhumanists in the future.





It’s crazy how we cover these broadstroked topics every single week, and how on the surface they appear to be disconnected, but each week we’re able to almost seamlessly tie them together. We are being replaced, but before doing so, the controlling elite are doing everything within their power to belittle and diminish our efforts, dehumanizing us before they ultimately depopulate us. Tune into the COVID segment of the show to hear the importance of why we cannot let this pervasive mindset flourish; choose humanity.





