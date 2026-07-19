Pentagon Insider Warns: America Is Not Ready for What’s Coming - Dr. Col. Drew Allen

David and Stacy Whited sat down with Dr. Colonel Drew Miller, former military intelligence officer, Pentagon senior executive, and CEO of Fortitude Ranch, to issue a sobering warning: America is not ready for what may be coming. Dr. Miller breaks down the growing threats of grid failure, EMP attacks, artificial intelligence, biological risks, supply-chain collapse, civil unrest, and government failure — while explaining why families can no longer assume someone else is coming to save them. From food, water, security, and survival communities to the dangers of a fragile just-in-time economy, this conversation is a wake-up call for anyone thinking seriously about what happens when normal life stops working.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowTo Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To▶ https://flyovergold.comOr Call 720-605-3900► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.comDoctor Colonel Drew AllenWEBSITE: www.drewmiller.comFortitude Ranch: www.fortituderanch.comSecure the Grid: www.securethegrid.comCenter for Security Policy: www.centerforsecuritypolicy.orgGrid Down, Power Up documentary: www.griddownpowerup.comPause AI: www.pauseai.infoPause AI U.S.: www.pauseai-us.orgDr. Colonel Drew Miller is a former military intelligence officer, Pentagon senior executive, and honor graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy. He holds a master’s degree and earned a Ph.D. in public policy and operations research from Harvard. As the CEO of Fortitude Ranch, he helps families prepare for the growing threats of grid failure, EMP attacks, biological risks, artificial intelligence, supply-chain breakdown, and societal collapse. He is also the author of Preparing to Survive in the Age of Collapse, where he lays out practical steps for individuals and communities to prepare for a world where normal systems may fail. With decades of military, intelligence, and preparedness experience, Dr. Miller is warning Americans that relying on government alone is not a survival plan.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: