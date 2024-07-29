Women Flix presents The Entrepreneur Talks by Yola Bastos. A Lesson in passion with Richard Blank.









Entrepreneur Talks podcast covers conversations with start-up founders, innovators, and thought leaders from around the world who are disrupting the status quo, expanding their businesses, and bringing innovative ideas to life.





Yola's conversational tone is focused on the tough questions about journeys and details the ways of thinking and acting that have led these entrepreneurs to success. Entrepreneurship, leadership, mental health, finances, and other issues are covered. This episode she speaks with CEO Richard Blank.





https://youtu.be/Je4mvW3UBXA





Season 14 Episode 6 :Entrepreneur Talks with Yola Bastos. Gamifying Success: Lessons in Business & Passion for Restoration





"You are not defined by your mistakes or difficulties. Right now, you have the power to shape your day and your future." - Yola Bastos





I'm Yola Bastos, a Portuguese national with over two decades of residency in London, England. As a versatile professional, I wear multiple hats as a Mindset Coach, Financial Adviser, Business Problem Solver, Digital Marketer, and Podcast Host.





Dynamic and passionate, I excel in delivering engaging presentations and adopting a professional approach to my work. Over the last decade, I have honed my skills in communication, coaching, management, and supporting businesses, with a particular focus on empowering women-led enterprises.





As a co-founder of Women Flix Ltd and CEO of Beautifly Digital Studio, I am dedicated to driving positive change in the lives of women and businesses globally.





