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Nemesis system seen from a black man 3rd eyes
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62 views • November 22, 2021
Matthew 13:16 ►
But blessed are your eyes because they see, and your ears because they hear.
THEY WELL KNOW THAT THE PERSON TAKING PART OF THE DIRECT OBSERVATION OF THE APPROACH OF NIBIRU IS IN FACT THE KING AND HIGH PRIESTESSES
DURING WHICH TIME A HIGHER DEITY ACCOMPANIED THE CEREMONY 🤴🏾
But blessed are your eyes because they see, and your ears because they hear.
THEY WELL KNOW THAT THE PERSON TAKING PART OF THE DIRECT OBSERVATION OF THE APPROACH OF NIBIRU IS IN FACT THE KING AND HIGH PRIESTESSES
DURING WHICH TIME A HIGHER DEITY ACCOMPANIED THE CEREMONY 🤴🏾
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