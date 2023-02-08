Create New Account
Sarah & Fritjof (2023 Feb 08)
Fritjof Persson
Published Yesterday |

[email protected]

https://newsvoice.se/2022/07/bodify-research-newsvoice-bluetooth-data/


Nyckelord

Grafen, grafenoxid, grafenhydroxid

Nanobots

Internet of Things

Internet of Bodies

Cyber Soldier

Transhumanism


Andreas Noack (Phd) Videon 'Terror i Tyskland'

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3q54Z4dKwIUX/


THE FINANCIAL COUP D'ÉTAT EXPLAINED (CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/At9rS1rocqIB/


Lennart Fröderberg och Fritjof Persson diskuterar PCR leveransen

https://www.bitchute.com/video/m5TIB8QubzmP/


FRITJOF INTERVJUAR FRÖDERBERG 2 OKT 2021

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hm6TSEfXuc0D/


En döende mans sista intervju

https://rumble.com/v16dco9-en-dende-mans-sista-intervju.html


Robert Näslundhttps://rumble.com/vg59jb-human-brain-project.html


https://www.bitchute.com/video/cde9zins6cnF/

https://rumble.com/v28s04c-sarah-and-fritjof-2023-feb-08.html

https://swebbtube.se/w/1sXFmRgVjaz6NFZatby4Zc

https://www.brighteon.com/c676509f-7322-4ede-bbd6-b4d84ce38e93

Keywords
sarahinternet of bodiesfritjof

