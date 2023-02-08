© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://newsvoice.se/2022/07/bodify-research-newsvoice-bluetooth-data/
Nyckelord
Grafen, grafenoxid, grafenhydroxid
Nanobots
Internet of Things
Internet of Bodies
Cyber Soldier
Transhumanism
Andreas Noack (Phd) Videon 'Terror i Tyskland'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3q54Z4dKwIUX/
THE FINANCIAL COUP D'ÉTAT EXPLAINED (CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/At9rS1rocqIB/
Lennart Fröderberg och Fritjof Persson diskuterar PCR leveransen
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m5TIB8QubzmP/
FRITJOF INTERVJUAR FRÖDERBERG 2 OKT 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hm6TSEfXuc0D/
En döende mans sista intervju
https://rumble.com/v16dco9-en-dende-mans-sista-intervju.html
Robert Näslundhttps://rumble.com/vg59jb-human-brain-project.html
Sarah & Fritjof (2023 Feb 08)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cde9zins6cnF/
https://rumble.com/v28s04c-sarah-and-fritjof-2023-feb-08.html
https://swebbtube.se/w/1sXFmRgVjaz6NFZatby4Zc
https://www.brighteon.com/c676509f-7322-4ede-bbd6-b4d84ce38e93