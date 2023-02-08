https://newsvoice.se/2022/07/bodify-research-newsvoice-bluetooth-data/
Nyckelord
Grafen, grafenoxid, grafenhydroxid
Nanobots
Internet of Things
Internet of Bodies
Cyber Soldier
Transhumanism
Andreas Noack (Phd) Videon 'Terror i Tyskland'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3q54Z4dKwIUX/
THE FINANCIAL COUP D'ÉTAT EXPLAINED (CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/At9rS1rocqIB/
Lennart Fröderberg och Fritjof Persson diskuterar PCR leveransen
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m5TIB8QubzmP/
FRITJOF INTERVJUAR FRÖDERBERG 2 OKT 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hm6TSEfXuc0D/
En döende mans sista intervju
https://rumble.com/v16dco9-en-dende-mans-sista-intervju.html
Robert Näslundhttps://rumble.com/vg59jb-human-brain-project.html
Sarah & Fritjof (2023 Feb 08)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cde9zins6cnF/
https://rumble.com/v28s04c-sarah-and-fritjof-2023-feb-08.html
https://swebbtube.se/w/1sXFmRgVjaz6NFZatby4Zc
https://www.brighteon.com/c676509f-7322-4ede-bbd6-b4d84ce38e93
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.