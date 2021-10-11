X22 REPORT: Trump Never Conceded, Space Force Going To Be Very Important, Caught Them All

X22 REPORT: Ep. 2597b - October 10, 2021 -

Trump Never Conceded, Space Force Going To Be Very Important, Caught Them All



[JB] begins to push back on Crypto. The [DS] is panicking, they cannot tell which direction is moving in. They are now trying to get him on the Jan 6th fake insurrection. Trump laid out the plan during is rally, the people are now behind him. The space force was created under Trump and at his rally the space force is going to be very important. This is not about the election, this is about taking back the country and destroying the [DS] and the system. Everything is building and the [DS] is feeling the pain, the people are fighting back because they lost control of the narrative.



All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.