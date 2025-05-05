© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gears of War: Reloaded Coming to PS5 & Xbox | Full 4K Remaster Breakdown + Release Date!
Gears of War is back—and this time, it's breaking barriers! Microsoft has officially announced Gears of War: Reloaded, a stunning 4K remaster of the 2006 classic, launching August 26, 2025 on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and for the first time ever—PlayStation 5! 🎮 Featuring cross-play, cross-progression, 120 FPS multiplayer, remastered visuals, zero loading screens, and ALL DLC from the Ultimate Edition — this is the definitive way to experience the original Gears! ✅ Free upgrade for owners of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition ✅ Day One on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Will you squad up again for the Locust war? Let us know in the comments! 🔔 Subscribe for more breaking gaming news, reviews, and trailers — only on News Plus Globe. 📅 Release Date: August 26, 2025 💵 Price: $39.99 or FREE upgrade for previous Ultimate Edition owners
