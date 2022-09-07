Zionist ADL Declares War on American Patriots

America’s godless pagan left launched a vicious attack on tens of thousands of God-fearing, flag-waving Christian patriots today. Their end game is to lock up in prison anybody who dares to support the constitution republic of the United States of America.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/7/22.





It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!

https://rickwiles.com/final-day