BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Jonas - Can Methylene Blue Reverse Alzheimer’s Disease?
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
713 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
73 views • 1 day ago

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Video source and credit to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3WG2QKuUmg

Content creator: https://www.youtube.com/@JonasKuehneMD


Dr. Jonas - Can Methylene Blue Reverse Alzheimer’s Disease?


Methylene blue has been studied for its potential effects on mitochondrial function and amyloid pathology in Alzheimer's models, but robust human evidence for reversing dementia remains limited and preliminary. Here is a concise, evidence-grounded overview based on current research.


Overview


* Mechanism of interest: Methylene blue (MB) is thought to support mitochondrial function, promote cellular energy production, and may reduce amyloid-beta burden by influencing processing of amyloid precursor protein. This aligns with the idea that healthier mitochondria might help neurons resist degeneration.


* Animal data: In several rodent studies, MB improved cognitive performance and decreased brain amyloid plaque load after chronic oral administration, suggesting potential disease-modifying effects in models that resemble human Alzheimer's pathology.


Keywords
methylene bluemethylene blue nootropic effectsmethylene blue brain effectsmethylene blue dementiamethylene blue alzheimersmethylene blue nootropicmethylene blue cognitive effectsdr jonas methylene bluedr jonas can methylene blue reverse alzheimers diseasemethylene blue alzheimers diseasemethylene blue mental healthmethylene blue brain beneftsmethylene blue brain health impactsmethylene blue brain health effects
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump signs &#8220;Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act,&#8221; reversing school nutrition rules

Trump signs “Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act,” reversing school nutrition rules

Laura Harris
RFK Jr. accuses Germany of medical fascism over its unjust targeting of doctors

RFK Jr. accuses Germany of medical fascism over its unjust targeting of doctors

Ramon Tomey
Childhood exposure to indoor air pollution linked to poorer cognition in later life, study finds

Childhood exposure to indoor air pollution linked to poorer cognition in later life, study finds

Laura Harris
The silent sentinel: How MANGANESE, an overlooked mineral, guards your health

The silent sentinel: How MANGANESE, an overlooked mineral, guards your health

Ava Grace
A fractured system: Organ transplant crisis deepens amidst ethical scandals and logistical failures

A fractured system: Organ transplant crisis deepens amidst ethical scandals and logistical failures

Lance D Johnson
The hidden dietary deficit undermining America&#8217;s oral health

The hidden dietary deficit undermining America’s oral health

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy