Video source and credit to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3WG2QKuUmg
Content creator: https://www.youtube.com/@JonasKuehneMD
Dr. Jonas - Can Methylene Blue Reverse Alzheimer’s Disease?
Methylene blue has been studied for its potential effects on mitochondrial function and amyloid pathology in Alzheimer's models, but robust human evidence for reversing dementia remains limited and preliminary. Here is a concise, evidence-grounded overview based on current research.
Overview
* Mechanism of interest: Methylene blue (MB) is thought to support mitochondrial function, promote cellular energy production, and may reduce amyloid-beta burden by influencing processing of amyloid precursor protein. This aligns with the idea that healthier mitochondria might help neurons resist degeneration.
* Animal data: In several rodent studies, MB improved cognitive performance and decreased brain amyloid plaque load after chronic oral administration, suggesting potential disease-modifying effects in models that resemble human Alzheimer's pathology.