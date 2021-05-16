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Camp Greenwood Gowen, MI
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10 views • May 16, 2021
I spent many summer’s here as a camper with very happy memories. What I truly enjoyed was the feeling or Christ our Lord spirit as well united from different Presbyterian Church throw out Michigan to get to know each other and learn. I can back 43 years later to just spend time walking through and remembering but most of all being ever so thankful that my parents gave me this opportunity. I’m thankful it’s still around and now I feel lead to help keep it going. Never talked with the staff that day. But I’d definitely know that the Lord helped me through so much here. My sister even got married here which was very special.
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