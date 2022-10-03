"MASS EXODUS & THE DISTRESS OF NATIONS" - PRAYER CALL SEPT. 28, 2022

#WARZONE #IMMIGRATION #AMERICA(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: The Lord has revealed a coming mass transition for America. Immigrants who were fully vested here like Mexican-Americans and many others from South America, Africa and elsewhere will disengage and go back to their countries. Civil war and unrest will hit the world- the distress of nations- tumult and upset that changes the hand of power. The people of God who truly trust Him will be safe in the center of His will and protection, keep your eyes on Jesus. This is the word of the Lord.





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected] If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected] Please do not use Cashapp. Thank you.





Follow this channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:





YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw





YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice





BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice

OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog





----------------------------------------------------------------

- Mass Exodus coming to America, DISENGAGEMENT OF MEXICANS & MEXICAN-AMERICANS back to their nation.

- The Contribution of many nations is what made America great, but they will take away their gifts and go home.

- THE DISTRESS OF NATIONS: COUPS, POWER PLAYS, TRANSITIONAL GOVERNMENTS, VIOLENCE & RIOTS ARE COMING.



