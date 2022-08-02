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What Does The Lamasery Say About A Personal Spiritual Awakening? Master Lama Rasaji Tells Us About An Event That History Had Never Seen Before And How This Event Affects The Outpouring Of The Holy Spirit.

Listen In To Learn What Happens To Our Sensory System When Each Of Us Has A Cosmic Turning Point.







This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 44, Spiritual Awakening. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here:

https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-44-spiritual-awakening/

☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community

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