© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Quantum Dots e controllo dell'umanità. Vaccini, Covid19. Contro.Tv
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • November 17, 2020
Intervista di approfondimento di Massimo Mazzucco al dott. Massimo Citro e al fisico Dario Spera sulla tecnologia "Quantum Dots" e sul rischio controllo dell'umanità che comporta.
Riflessioni sui vaccini e sul covid19.
4 08 2020
Fonte video:
*canale youtube: luogocomune2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYAUkxkaCWJm5yoaKvqpjMQ
* Contro.Tv
www.contro.tv
Per sostenere il lavoro di Mazzucco e accedere gratuitamente a tutti i video, a tutte le interviste archiviate sul sito, potete scegliere un piano di abbonamento.
Riflessioni sui vaccini e sul covid19.
4 08 2020
Fonte video:
*canale youtube: luogocomune2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYAUkxkaCWJm5yoaKvqpjMQ
* Contro.Tv
www.contro.tv
Per sostenere il lavoro di Mazzucco e accedere gratuitamente a tutti i video, a tutte le interviste archiviate sul sito, potete scegliere un piano di abbonamento.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.