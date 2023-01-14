Wyoming: American History Galore

Welcome
to this introduction of Wyoming’s Trails History. Hope this wets your appetite
to learn more about the state’s abundant American History, specifically the
Oregon Trail, California Trail, Mormon Trail and the Pony Express. The rolling
South Pass was the emigrant’s gateway to the West and life beyond the Rocky
Mountains. In the next Saturday Travel and History Tips, we will explore these
phenomenal sites in detail. Thank you for sharing our videos on your social
platforms.
