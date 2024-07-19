Quantifying Stupid - Math Friday - Releasing Prisoners

Exploring the roots of stupidity: first understand the psychology of what lies behind irrational opinions





Most people, at one time or another, act foolishly. However, truly ignorant individuals exhibit a lack of introspection and stubbornly cling to their opinions, regardless of how irrational they may be. These people demonstrate unwavering self-assurance and are often oblivious to their own inadequacies. They craft retrospective justifications to validate their beliefs and hold onto them.





https://theconversation.com/exploring-the-roots-of-stupidity-first-understand-the-psychology-of-what-lies-behind-irrational-opinions-216476









Labour to release more than 5,000 prisoners early within months





More than 5,000 prisoners will be released early in September and October to tackle the overcrowding crisis, the Justice Secretary disclosed on Thursday.





Shabana Mahmood said she had no option but to free the 5,500 prisoners over the two months as the jails would be overflowing by September at the current rate.





Her announcement in the Commons came after the Ministry of Justice introduced legislation on Wednesday for the early release scheme under which thousands of criminals will serve just 40 per cent of their sentences rather than being freed at the halfway point.





https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/07/18/labour-release-prisoners-early/









Plan to release prisoners early will put public at risk, says Braverman





Labour’s plan to release thousands of prisoners early will put the public “at risk”, Suella Braverman has said.





The former home secretary claimed the scheme to ease overcrowding was similar to one she had managed to stop during Rishi Sunak’s premiership.





“With 40 MPs, I tabled amendments to the Sentencing Bill to stop the early release of criminals and put public safety first,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “We managed to stop the government doing it. Labour is picking up Tory ideas and putting the public at risk.”





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/plan-to-release-prisoners-early-will-put-public-at-risk-says-braverman/ar-BB1pTbeO









Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez found guilty in federal corruption trial; Chuck Schumer calls on him to resign





A jury on Tuesday found Sen. Bob Menendez guilty on all counts in his federal corruption trial, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer swiftly called on his Democratic colleague to resign.





Menendez, of New Jersey, was convicted of 16 counts — including bribery, extortion, wire fraud, obstruction of justice and acting as a foreign agent — for his role in a yearslong bribery scheme.





https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/16/politics/bob-menendez-verdict/index.html









Females Purchase Firearms in Increasing Numbers





Women are becoming an increasing percentage of firearms owners. Gun ownership is no longer male-dominated. One study suggests that, in recent years, nearly half of all new gun sales have been to women. In addition, it is estimated that women now represent 42% of American gun owners, and that number increases with every passing year.





https://bulletin.accurateshooter.com/2024/02/females-purchase-firearms-in-increasing-numbers/