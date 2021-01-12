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Is Trump Finally About to Swing Back?
DFlirt
DFlirt
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2762 views • January 12, 2021
I haven't seen Trump throw a punch in this fight. Rumor has it, he is about to.


40% of GOP Voters Think Civil War Likely
https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/current_events/social_issues/40_of_gop_voters_think_civil_war_likely

POLL: Where Did All the Christmas Cards Go?
https://www.eartotheground.us/research/christmas-cards-2020

Millennial Millie: Who Was Behind The Insurrection At The US Capitol?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUE4TCLlv-c

Ashli Babbit ALIVE and WELL The FALSE FLAG Shooting
https://www.brighteon.com/22375a2f-1f93-44fe-8fb5-4a2d0b27298c

SITUATION UPDATE EPISODE 3 [2020-01-10] - MIKE ADAMS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uhF-vqj7CLY&;t=212s

WV Democrats call for prosecution and resignation of newly-elected Republican delegate involved in storming of U.S. Capitol
https://www.wboy.com/top-stories/wv-democrats-call-for-prosecution-and-resignation-of-newly-elected-republican-delegate-involved-in-storming-of-u-s-capitol/

1.9.21: Demonic FORCES fully EXPOSED! We knew it was coming! PRAY!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmZLXFPp_7Q&;t=17s

5 MINUTES WITH ROBERT DAVID STEELE & CHARLIE WARD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eZShlndPPKI&;list=WL&index=20

Nicole Frolick: IT'S NOT A CONCESSION! IMPORTANT TIMELINE MESSAGES
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZiKLjCw2s-4&;t=1126s
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trumpelectiondeep state
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy