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Is Trump Finally About to Swing Back?
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2762 views • January 12, 2021
I haven't seen Trump throw a punch in this fight. Rumor has it, he is about to.
40% of GOP Voters Think Civil War Likely
https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/current_events/social_issues/40_of_gop_voters_think_civil_war_likely
POLL: Where Did All the Christmas Cards Go?
https://www.eartotheground.us/research/christmas-cards-2020
Millennial Millie: Who Was Behind The Insurrection At The US Capitol?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUE4TCLlv-c
Ashli Babbit ALIVE and WELL The FALSE FLAG Shooting
https://www.brighteon.com/22375a2f-1f93-44fe-8fb5-4a2d0b27298c
SITUATION UPDATE EPISODE 3 [2020-01-10] - MIKE ADAMS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uhF-vqj7CLY&;t=212s
WV Democrats call for prosecution and resignation of newly-elected Republican delegate involved in storming of U.S. Capitol
https://www.wboy.com/top-stories/wv-democrats-call-for-prosecution-and-resignation-of-newly-elected-republican-delegate-involved-in-storming-of-u-s-capitol/
1.9.21: Demonic FORCES fully EXPOSED! We knew it was coming! PRAY!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmZLXFPp_7Q&;t=17s
5 MINUTES WITH ROBERT DAVID STEELE & CHARLIE WARD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eZShlndPPKI&;list=WL&index=20
Nicole Frolick: IT'S NOT A CONCESSION! IMPORTANT TIMELINE MESSAGES
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZiKLjCw2s-4&;t=1126s
40% of GOP Voters Think Civil War Likely
https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/current_events/social_issues/40_of_gop_voters_think_civil_war_likely
POLL: Where Did All the Christmas Cards Go?
https://www.eartotheground.us/research/christmas-cards-2020
Millennial Millie: Who Was Behind The Insurrection At The US Capitol?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUE4TCLlv-c
Ashli Babbit ALIVE and WELL The FALSE FLAG Shooting
https://www.brighteon.com/22375a2f-1f93-44fe-8fb5-4a2d0b27298c
SITUATION UPDATE EPISODE 3 [2020-01-10] - MIKE ADAMS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uhF-vqj7CLY&;t=212s
WV Democrats call for prosecution and resignation of newly-elected Republican delegate involved in storming of U.S. Capitol
https://www.wboy.com/top-stories/wv-democrats-call-for-prosecution-and-resignation-of-newly-elected-republican-delegate-involved-in-storming-of-u-s-capitol/
1.9.21: Demonic FORCES fully EXPOSED! We knew it was coming! PRAY!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmZLXFPp_7Q&;t=17s
5 MINUTES WITH ROBERT DAVID STEELE & CHARLIE WARD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eZShlndPPKI&;list=WL&index=20
Nicole Frolick: IT'S NOT A CONCESSION! IMPORTANT TIMELINE MESSAGES
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZiKLjCw2s-4&;t=1126s
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