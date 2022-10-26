NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 10/25-26/2022

In the White House, Biden was interviewed by a man posing as a woman. I don't care of this so called IT says they are a woman, he is not....and never will be. Amber Athey wrote an article in Spectator World called, My womanhood is not your costume. Amen to that.
