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You Will Never Throw Away Eggshells After Watching This Video
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1357 views • September 10, 2019
You Will Never Throw Away Eggshells After Watching This Video. Uses of eggshells.
Here are a few ways to get the most from your eggs:
1. Fertilize your plants using eggshells.
2.Start some seedlings using empty eggshells.
3. Pest Control with eggshells (Get rid snails, cutworms etc).
4. Treat Skin Irritations using powdered eggshells mixed with apple cider vinegar.
5. Fortify your pet using powdered eggshells ( As eggshells are high in calcium).
Here are a few ways to get the most from your eggs:
1. Fertilize your plants using eggshells.
2.Start some seedlings using empty eggshells.
3. Pest Control with eggshells (Get rid snails, cutworms etc).
4. Treat Skin Irritations using powdered eggshells mixed with apple cider vinegar.
5. Fortify your pet using powdered eggshells ( As eggshells are high in calcium).
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