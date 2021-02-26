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Part 1: Moses, Exodus Route, Red Sea Crossing, Mt. Sinai, 10 Commandments, Israel, Midian, Arabia
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11 views • February 26, 2021
See the miraculous events of the exodus route the Israelites took from Egypt, the location of the Red Sea Crossing, and the location of Mt. Sinai. Click the link below to support our work in producing videos about the Holy Land: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_...
Link to video Part 2: https://youtu.be/OeXHBmZl4oc
This video uses the Bible, along with new evidence and discoveries, to bring this foundational biblical event to life. The miracles surrounding this story, and the new discoveries that have been found in the last 50 years, reveal that the Exodus, Red Sea Crossing, and Mt. Sinai are much greater than most think. See this video to get the most accurate, and biblical analysis of these events. See places like Succoth, Elam, Wilderness of Sin, Nuweiba Port, Marah, Elim, Caves of Jethro, Rephidim, Altar of Jehovah Nissi, Altar of Moses, Altar of Aaron, Elijah's Cave, Mount Jebel al Lawz, and more.
Location
1. For many years it was believed that the Israelites crossed the Suez finger of the Red Sea just southeast of what is now Cairo, Egypt. However, there are no deep bodies of water in these areas but just shallow marshes and lakes. For this reason, the biblical account of this astounding miracle has been attempted to be discredited or erased altogether by liberal scholars.
2. Many recent archeologists and scholars now believe the Israelites crossed the Red Sea at the Aqaba finger of the Red Sea and that Mount Sinai is in Midian, which is part of modern-day Saudi Arabia.
Historical Background
1. God called Abraham and promised him He would make a great nation out of his offspring. Abraham obeyed and left everything to follow God.
2. Abraham birthed Isaac, who birthed Jacob, who birthed 12 sons. God changed Jacob’s name to Israel.
3. Jacob and his 12 sons moved to Egypt according to God’s sovereign plan (about 70–75 total people).
4. The Israelites spent 430 years in Egypt (30 years as free people under Joseph, and 400 years as slaves). During this time, they grew into a nation of around 2.5 to 3 million people.
5. God performed a miraculous deliverance of the Israelites from Egypt by performing 10 amazing miracles.
6. The last miracle, known as the Passover, happened when God killed the firstborn of all the Egyptians who did not put the blood of a lamb over the doorposts of their homes.
Places and things of Interest:
Moses, Mount Sinai, Egypt, Goshen, Suez Finger of the Red Sea, Traditional Red Sea Crossing Place, Sinai Peninsula, Aqaba Finger of Red Sea, Nuweiba Beach, Saudi Arabia Beach, Red Sea Crossing, Elim, Caves of Jethro, Rephidim, Mount Horeb, Burning Bush, Exodus, Ten Commandments, Golden Calf, Altar of Moses, Israel, Sinai Peninsula, Well of Moses, Saudi Arabia, Al Bad, Exodus chapter one, Exodus chapter two, Exodus chapter 3, Exodus chapter 4, Exodus chapter 5, Exodus chapter 6, Exodus chapter 7, Exodus chapter 8, Exodus chapter 9, Exodus chapter 10, Exodus chapter 11, Exodus chapter 12, Exodus chapter 13, Exodus chapter 14, Exodus chapter 15, Exodus chapter 16, Exodus chapter 17, Exodus chapter 18, Exodus chapter 19, Exodus chapter 20
Faith Lesson from the Exodus, Red Sea Crossing, and Mount Sinai
1. The deliverance of the Israelites from Egypt was done to show several deep theological truths.
To show God’s power and glory (He is above all gods and is the only true God).
To be a foreshadow of salvation and deliverance (God can save and deliver us as He did the Israelites).
To teach His chosen people how to follow and obey Him.
To show his power and glory to the other nations.
2. The important thing to realize is that the location of the events of the Exodus, Red Sea crossing, and Mount Sinai are not the determining factor for whether the Bible is true or not. However, this evidence does strengthen our faith to know the events spoken of in Scripture are true and historical.
3. The miracles surrounding the Exodus, Red Sea crossing, and Mount Sinai are some of the greatest miracles found in Scripture.
4. All of this should inspire us to trust and obey God more fully.
Link to video Part 2: https://youtu.be/OeXHBmZl4oc
This video uses the Bible, along with new evidence and discoveries, to bring this foundational biblical event to life. The miracles surrounding this story, and the new discoveries that have been found in the last 50 years, reveal that the Exodus, Red Sea Crossing, and Mt. Sinai are much greater than most think. See this video to get the most accurate, and biblical analysis of these events. See places like Succoth, Elam, Wilderness of Sin, Nuweiba Port, Marah, Elim, Caves of Jethro, Rephidim, Altar of Jehovah Nissi, Altar of Moses, Altar of Aaron, Elijah's Cave, Mount Jebel al Lawz, and more.
Location
1. For many years it was believed that the Israelites crossed the Suez finger of the Red Sea just southeast of what is now Cairo, Egypt. However, there are no deep bodies of water in these areas but just shallow marshes and lakes. For this reason, the biblical account of this astounding miracle has been attempted to be discredited or erased altogether by liberal scholars.
2. Many recent archeologists and scholars now believe the Israelites crossed the Red Sea at the Aqaba finger of the Red Sea and that Mount Sinai is in Midian, which is part of modern-day Saudi Arabia.
Historical Background
1. God called Abraham and promised him He would make a great nation out of his offspring. Abraham obeyed and left everything to follow God.
2. Abraham birthed Isaac, who birthed Jacob, who birthed 12 sons. God changed Jacob’s name to Israel.
3. Jacob and his 12 sons moved to Egypt according to God’s sovereign plan (about 70–75 total people).
4. The Israelites spent 430 years in Egypt (30 years as free people under Joseph, and 400 years as slaves). During this time, they grew into a nation of around 2.5 to 3 million people.
5. God performed a miraculous deliverance of the Israelites from Egypt by performing 10 amazing miracles.
6. The last miracle, known as the Passover, happened when God killed the firstborn of all the Egyptians who did not put the blood of a lamb over the doorposts of their homes.
Places and things of Interest:
Moses, Mount Sinai, Egypt, Goshen, Suez Finger of the Red Sea, Traditional Red Sea Crossing Place, Sinai Peninsula, Aqaba Finger of Red Sea, Nuweiba Beach, Saudi Arabia Beach, Red Sea Crossing, Elim, Caves of Jethro, Rephidim, Mount Horeb, Burning Bush, Exodus, Ten Commandments, Golden Calf, Altar of Moses, Israel, Sinai Peninsula, Well of Moses, Saudi Arabia, Al Bad, Exodus chapter one, Exodus chapter two, Exodus chapter 3, Exodus chapter 4, Exodus chapter 5, Exodus chapter 6, Exodus chapter 7, Exodus chapter 8, Exodus chapter 9, Exodus chapter 10, Exodus chapter 11, Exodus chapter 12, Exodus chapter 13, Exodus chapter 14, Exodus chapter 15, Exodus chapter 16, Exodus chapter 17, Exodus chapter 18, Exodus chapter 19, Exodus chapter 20
Faith Lesson from the Exodus, Red Sea Crossing, and Mount Sinai
1. The deliverance of the Israelites from Egypt was done to show several deep theological truths.
To show God’s power and glory (He is above all gods and is the only true God).
To be a foreshadow of salvation and deliverance (God can save and deliver us as He did the Israelites).
To teach His chosen people how to follow and obey Him.
To show his power and glory to the other nations.
2. The important thing to realize is that the location of the events of the Exodus, Red Sea crossing, and Mount Sinai are not the determining factor for whether the Bible is true or not. However, this evidence does strengthen our faith to know the events spoken of in Scripture are true and historical.
3. The miracles surrounding the Exodus, Red Sea crossing, and Mount Sinai are some of the greatest miracles found in Scripture.
4. All of this should inspire us to trust and obey God more fully.
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