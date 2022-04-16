Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 20:00, April 15, 2022 - English & Full Text

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



❗️On the morning of April 15, Russian Armed Forces prevented an attempt by the Kiev nationalist regime to hit Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station with a missile strike.



▫️This critical facility regulates the flow of the Dnepr River, supplies electricity to Kherson region, and supplies water to agricultural areas in southern Ukraine and northern Crimea.



▫️At about 7am Moscow time, a battalion of Ukraine's 19th Separate Missile Brigade struck the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station with two Tochka-U tactical missiles.



▫️The destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station dam by the strike was intended to result in the uncontrolled release of Dnepr water and cause flooding of many Kherson region settlements along with people in order to constrain the actions of the Russian Armed Forces.



💥Both missiles were shot down in mid-air by Russian air defence.



▫️Shrapnel from one of them fell on Novaya Kakhovka, Kherson region. Kindergarten and residential buildings were damaged.



🏥A woman and a child were wounded and given first aid by Russian servicemen on the spot. They are currently being taken to a medical facility.



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥During the day, 10 enemy assets were hit by high-precision air-based missiles. Among them:



▫️3 areas of Ukrainian 81st and 93rd separate mechanised brigades' units concentration in Barvenkovo, Kramatorsk and Lisichansk;



▫️2 areas of Ukrainian military equipment and weapons concentration in Povstanskoe, Odessa region, and Novoelizavetovka;



▫️missile and artillery weapons depots near Parutino and Nikolaev;



▫️nationalist strong points in Yasenovoe and Sribnoe.



💥Missile troops and artillery struck 217 military facilities in Ukraine, including 15 command posts of Ukrainian military units, as well as 201 strong points and areas of enemy's manpower concentration.



✈️💥Operational-tactical aviation hit 6 military assets of Ukraine during the day. Among them: 1 artillery battery, 2 multiple rocket launchers, 2 missile and artillery ammunition depots and 3 areas of concentration of Ukrainian weapons and military equipment.



💥Russian air defence means shot down 1 Ukrainian Tu-143 Reis unmanned aerial vehicle near Oktyabrskiy.



📊In total, 132 aircraft and 105 helicopters, 245 anti-aircraft missile systems S-300, Buk-M1, Osa AKM, 457 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,224 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 251 multiple launch rocket systems, 971 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,123 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.