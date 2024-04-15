Ashford vs. Repp with Cliff Schrader

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.
Cliff Schrader, former City Council member and Times Herald "Point of View" writer, sits down with Eileen to talk about the Port Huron City Council races heating up especially City Council member Anita Ashford vs. Mayor Pauline Repp. He describes it as a possible "Barn Burner." Cliff also breaks down the endless issues plaguing the City and who is really calling the shots.
