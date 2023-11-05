Create New Account
Morning Bike Ride Through Hell - Israeli Aircraft Bombed a Convoy of Wounded Civilians of Gaza, that were Heading to the Rafah checkpoint
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago

Local media reported that IDF aircraft bombed a convoy of wounded that was heading to the Rafah checkpoint. Morning of November 4, 2023

4th times a charm to have this upload. Tried 4 times since this morning.

