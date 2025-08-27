Global Revolutions?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is It Too Late To Save The English-Speaking World?
* The great replacement isn’t a theory, much less a conspiracy.
* It’s measurable, physical reality that has changed the West more profoundly than any war.
* Christopher Caldwell — a contributing editor at the Claremont Review Of Books and opinion writer for NYT — has been writing about it for 25 years.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 27 August 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-chris-caldwell