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Truth About U.S. Funded Bio-Labs in Ukraine - Ben Swann
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10 views • March 30, 2022
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://sovren.media/video/truth-about-u-s-funded-bio-labs-in-ukraine-888.html
Check out our partner for this episode www.finestknown.com
Now we know that the U.S. funded Bio-labs story which "fact-checkers" claimed to be Russian dis-information has turned out to be entirely true. So what do we know about what was inside these 30 or more labs?
Check out our partner for this episode www.finestknown.com
Now we know that the U.S. funded Bio-labs story which "fact-checkers" claimed to be Russian dis-information has turned out to be entirely true. So what do we know about what was inside these 30 or more labs?
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