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Amazing Beef Chitlins/Tripe in the Can Cooker!
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36 views • July 04, 2021
This is a video on how to make beef chitlins! The name is a misnomer because this is actually beef tripe so it should be titled beef maws. They almost taste like chitlins but they are a little bit more chewy than a chitlin is! I think if you like this type of food you will like these beef maws
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