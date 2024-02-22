Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Medvedev to NATO: F-16s to Ukraine Could Trigger Nuclear War
channel image
TruNews
874 Subscribers
152 views
Published 14 hours ago

Russian officials at the highest levels sent chilling new warnings to NATO nations that an Armageddon nuclear war is a very real possibility. President Vladmir Putin went on a joy ride in a Russian nuclear bomber. Putin described the plane as “excellent”, adding that it could now be accepted into the Russian armed forces. NATO member states are currently training Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16s ahead of the expected transfer of the aircraft. Kiev has been asking for the Western fighter jets for months. Dimitry Medvedev warns that supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets poses a risk of triggering a nuclear conflict.


Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 02/22/2024


Watch this FULL show exclusively on Faith & Values

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/feb-22-2024-medvedev-to-nato-f-16s-to-ukraine-could-trigger-nuclear-war


Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

 https://www.FaithandValues.com


You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today!

https://www.TruNewsGold.com


Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com


It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

 https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/


Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858


Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

 https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch


The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

 https://tru.news/faucielf

Keywords
trunewsnatorickwilesmedvedev

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket