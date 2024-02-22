Medvedev to NATO: F-16s to Ukraine Could Trigger Nuclear War

Russian officials at the highest levels sent chilling new warnings to NATO nations that an Armageddon nuclear war is a very real possibility. President Vladmir Putin went on a joy ride in a Russian nuclear bomber. Putin described the plane as “excellent”, adding that it could now be accepted into the Russian armed forces. NATO member states are currently training Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16s ahead of the expected transfer of the aircraft. Kiev has been asking for the Western fighter jets for months. Dimitry Medvedev warns that supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets poses a risk of triggering a nuclear conflict.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 02/22/2024





