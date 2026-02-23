PROBLEMS OF THE CHURCH OF CORINTH ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-FEB 23 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Problems at the Church of Corinth Were Numerous andRanged from Carnality and Incest to Doctrinal Error and Serious Confusions of Spirits. The Single Solution to All These Issues Is to Preach Christ and Him Crucified. While Christ Can Be Preached in Many Other Topics, Preaching the Cross Holds Its Own Special Benefits. And the Summation, in Paul's Words: "For Me to Live Is Christ and to Die Is Gain."